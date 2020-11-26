Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has crowned Asif Ali the best power-hitter in Pakistan.
Wasim questioned why Asif isn’t in the Pakistan team, but said the 29-year-old would help his cause a lot if he were more consistent.
Asif last played international cricket in November 2019 and Pakistan seem to prefer Khushdil Shah over him as a big-hitter and finisher.
“Asif’s game has always been about power-hitting and in that regard, he is the best option in Pakistan,” Wasim told PakPassion. “In that category you also have the likes of Khushdil Shah, but for me, Asif is one of the best power-hitters in Pakistan.
“It’s a pity that he hasn’t been that consistent because I know him and have seen him play well in domestic cricket and he even started off well in international cricket as well. Having said that, I do feel that he needs to improve on a few things and that is something I am working with him on at the moment as he plays red-ball cricket for us.”
