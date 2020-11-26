Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has crowned Asif Ali the best power-hitter in Pakistan.

Wasim questioned why Asif isn’t in the Pakistan team, but said the 29-year-old would help his cause a lot if he were more consistent.

Asif last played international cricket in November 2019 and Pakistan seem to prefer Khushdil Shah over him as a big-hitter and finisher.

“Asif’s game has always been about power-hitting and in that regard, he is the best option in Pakistan,” Wasim told PakPassion. “In that category you also have the likes of Khushdil Shah, but for me, Asif is one of the best power-hitters in Pakistan.

“It’s a pity that he hasn’t been that consistent because I know him and have seen him play well in domestic cricket and he even started off well in international cricket as well. Having said that, I do feel that he needs to improve on a few things and that is something I am working with him on at the moment as he plays red-ball cricket for us.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % )

