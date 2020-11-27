Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told batsman Ayaz Tasawar to “carry on the momentum” following his strong performance on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh.

Ayaz scored an unbeaten 67, which came off 153 balls and included seven boundaries.

The 29-year-old has been in dominant form this season as he has accumulated 151 runs in two matches, which includes his unbeaten knock in this match, at an average of 151.

Well played Ayaz @1st_xi carry on the momentum! https://t.co/InuAla33XJ — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 26, 2020

“Well played Ayaz, carry on the momentum!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the best power-hitter in Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim asks why 29-year-old batsman isn’t in the national team

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 178 ( 7.2 % ) Central Punjab 515 ( 20.83 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 541 ( 21.89 % ) Northern 160 ( 6.47 % ) Sindh 813 ( 32.89 % ) Southern Punjab 265 ( 10.72 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 178 ( 7.2 % ) Central Punjab 515 ( 20.83 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 541 ( 21.89 % ) Northern 160 ( 6.47 % ) Sindh 813 ( 32.89 % ) Southern Punjab 265 ( 10.72 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...