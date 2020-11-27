He is a seasoned pro, Faisal Iqbal says about 37-year-old Pakistan player having a fantastic campaign

Faisal Iqbal called 37-year-old Akbar-ur-Rehman a seasoned pro

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called Akbar-ur-Rehman a seasoned pro following his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Akbar struck an unbeaten 155, which came off 194 balls and included 12 boundaries and four sixes, on the opening day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.

The 37-year-old hasn’t made his international debut, but has enjoyed a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign thus far as he has scored 277 runs in three matches at an average of 69.25.

“A seasoned pro,” Faisal said on Twitter.

