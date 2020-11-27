Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called Akbar-ur-Rehman a seasoned pro following his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Akbar struck an unbeaten 155, which came off 194 balls and included 12 boundaries and four sixes, on the opening day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.

The 37-year-old hasn’t made his international debut, but has enjoyed a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign thus far as he has scored 277 runs in three matches at an average of 69.25.

“A seasoned pro,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 178 ( 7.2 % ) Central Punjab 515 ( 20.83 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 541 ( 21.89 % ) Northern 160 ( 6.47 % ) Sindh 813 ( 32.89 % ) Southern Punjab 265 ( 10.72 % ) Back

