Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called Akbar-ur-Rehman a seasoned pro following his outstanding century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Akbar struck an unbeaten 155, which came off 194 balls and included 12 boundaries and four sixes, on the opening day of Balochistan’s match against Sindh.
The 37-year-old hasn’t made his international debut, but has enjoyed a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign thus far as he has scored 277 runs in three matches at an average of 69.25.
“A seasoned pro,” Faisal said on Twitter.
