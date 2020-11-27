Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has admitted that cricket without tea would be no fun at all.
This comes after clubs in the Sussex Cricket League will no longer be obligated to provide mid-match teas from 2021 onwards. The league consists of 140 clubs and 355 teams.
Reacting to the news, Faisal was not at all impressed.
No fun playing English league club cricket without the famous Tea ☕️🥯🌭🍕🥪🥖🍟🫓 😋 https://t.co/IJt4z2UJrb
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 25, 2020
“No fun playing English league club cricket without the famous tea,” the former Pakistan cricketer said on Twitter.
