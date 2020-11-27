I wouldn’t have played at all, Pakistan legend curses the coronavirus

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he wouldn’t have played at all if the coronavirus (COVID-19) was around during his playing days.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan travelled to New Zealand for their upcoming series.

However, the series in now in jeopardy as six players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“If this Corona thing had happened in my playing days, I would have said laanat on this and not played at all,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

