Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he is not worried about the conditions in New Zealand.

Explaining why, the 20-year-old said that he has experience of playing in England and South Africa, and doesn’t expect the conditions in New Zealand to be challenging.

He added that he will play his natural game during the upcoming series as it has brought him a lot of success.

“I have the experience of playing in England and South Africa so I’m not worried much about the conditions here,” he told Geo Super.

“No matter the conditions I always focus on my natural game. Pitches in Pakistan are good but I prefer fast pitches as they’re more challenging.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

