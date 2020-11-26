Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has issued a warning, saying that he hasn’t reached his full potential and will get even better in the future.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

While the 26-year-old is “very grateful and happy where I am right now”, he admitted that “there is still a long way to go from here”.

“I am not thinking too much ahead. I am someone who plans for every day, every match,” he told Dawn News show Replay. “Yes as captain my focus is to build a team and win matches but also on my performance and I set my own goals too and which is to do well and grow with every match.

“I am very grateful and happy where I am right now but, of course, there is still a long way to go from here. However, I am very optimistic about the future.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Tougher to bowl to Babar Azam than Virat Kohli, seamer admits Pakistan captain is more of a nightmare

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...