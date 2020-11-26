Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has issued a warning, saying that he hasn’t reached his full potential and will get even better in the future.
Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.
He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.
While the 26-year-old is “very grateful and happy where I am right now”, he admitted that “there is still a long way to go from here”.
“I am not thinking too much ahead. I am someone who plans for every day, every match,” he told Dawn News show Replay. “Yes as captain my focus is to build a team and win matches but also on my performance and I set my own goals too and which is to do well and grow with every match.
“I am very grateful and happy where I am right now but, of course, there is still a long way to go from here. However, I am very optimistic about the future.”
Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.
