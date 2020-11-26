Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has admitted that captaining the Test team will be a big challenge for Babar Azam.
Azam replaced Azhar Ali as Test skipper and now leads Pakistan in all three formats of the game.
With Azam’s first assignment as Test captain being the tour of New Zealand, Wasim expects senior players like Azhar to help and give advice to the 26-year-old.
“There is no doubt Babar has proved himself as a batsman in all formats, but when it comes to captaincy in Tests, this will be a different challenge,” Wasim told PakPassion. “We have seen some glimpses of his ability as captain in white-ball cricket, but the red-ball version will present a different set of questions for him, especially on a tough tour of New Zealand.
“However, I am sure the seniors like Azhar Ali will be around to help him find his feet in Tests. With Babar’s appointment, PCB’s vision of having one captain for all formats is much clear and hopefully this will bear fruit soon.”
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Tougher to bowl to Babar Azam than Virat Kohli, seamer admits Pakistan captain is more of a nightmare