He will bounce back, Wasim says Pakistan batsman is a strong person

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim has backed batsman Azhar Ali to bounce back after being sacked as Test captain.

Wasim admitted that being stripped of the captaincy would have been a bitter pill for Azhar to swallow, but added that the 35-year-old “is a strong individual”.

Babar Azam replaced Azhar as Test skipper and his first assignment will be the upcoming series against New Zealand.

“There is no doubt that Azhar is a strong character. He has already experienced a similar situation when he was removed from ODI captaincy but after that he performed well in Test cricket,” Wasim told PakPassion. “I have known Azhar for a long time, and given his character and the fact that he is a strong individual, I know he will be disappointed in the way things have gone but he will bounce back from this setback.

“He has done that in Test cricket in the past where whenever he struggled for runs, he came back strongly with big hundreds and contributed positively to the team. I am sure this disappointment will be on his mind, and it may take some time for him to recover, but I can it won’t affect his batting or on the field decisions.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

