Northern coach Mohammad Wasim has said that Babar Azam has to keep leading from the front and can’t afford to lose his form.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Wasim admitted that captaining Pakistan in all three formats will no doubt be tough for Azam, but reiterated the need for the 26-year-old to keep scoring runs.

“Captaining the Test side will be tough for him, but I’m hoping that he will deliver. It will be important that he continues to perform well as a batsman as others in his team will take inspiration from his good performances and only after one or two series will we get a clearer idea of his leadership skills,” Wasim told PakPassion.

“He is young but very talented and we need to give him time to grow into this job. What will be interesting will be to see how quickly he learns the art of captaincy in Tests. He has had experience of leading the side in white-ball cricket, but red-ball cricket requires a different set of skills such as patience and a planning style that Babar will need to get used to.

“However, I am sure with the help of seniors and Misbah-ul-Haq by his side, things will work out for him on the tour of New Zealand and we will see a better and more confident version of Babar emerge.”

Azam’s first assignment as Test captain will be the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

