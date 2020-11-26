Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said if he had continued playing Tests, he would have retired from international cricket by now.

Amir noted that he made the right call in retiring from the longest format in July 2019 as his body couldn’t keep up with the workload.

While he has been heavily criticised for his decision, Amir noted that he was constantly suffering from fitness issues.

“People talk about my age and retirement but what they don’t realise that I did not play cricket for five years,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “Even if you don’t start your car for a week, even that needs [an] oil change to get it running properly once again.

“My workload management was becoming a major issue which forced me to take that decision. I was continuously facing fitness issues and our physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon can confirm that I was number one in the treatment list, during [the] England tour in 2018. If I had played all formats, I would have retired from international cricket by now.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

