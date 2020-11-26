Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir admitted that he is disappointed about being ignored for the tour of New Zealand, but vowed that he will be back.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Amir was snubbed for the upcoming series against the Black Caps since he wanted to give chances to young talent who can represent Pakistan in all three formats in the future.

Amir admitted that he is now fired up and eager to regain his spot in the side. In order to do this, the 28-year-old will work on his fitness and look to put up strong performances whenever he plays.

“It was disappointing as I was expecting to be part of the squad [for the New Zealand tour]. It was the selectors’ decision but this motivates me to perform in a better manner, improve my fitness and regain my place in the side,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Amir also issued a warning to the Pakistan players picked, saying “the New Zealand tour could be make or break for many cricketers”.

“The New Zealand tour could be make or break for many cricketers, which has also been the case in the past as well. The conditions are difficult for batting while the bowlers also have [a] small margin of error due to [the] small boundaries. So the players, especially the youngsters, who perform well can improve their career trajectory.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

