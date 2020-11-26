Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Amir has admitted that fellow left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will break down in future if Pakistan don’t manage his workload properly.

Amir said “everyone knows that he is playing too much” as Afridi is representing Pakistan in all three formats.

While the 20-year-old may be able to handle playing so many games right now, Amir noted that this will change later on as his body won’t be able to cope.

“Shaheen is a blessing for Pakistan and he is leading the bowling attack but everyone knows that he is playing too much,” Amir told Cricket Pakistan. “I know that he wants to continue playing and does not like resting but his workload needs to be managed.

“He can carry on like this at the moment, due [to] his young age, but later on in his career this will cause problems for him.”

Afridi will now be in action during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

