I know Steve Smith’s weakness, Pakistan cricketer proudly states

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Australia star Steve Smith is arguably the best batsman in the world right now, but Balochistan head coach and former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal claims to know his weakness.
Smith, who has one of the most unorthodox batting techniques in the game, has been piling on the runs and many teams have struggled to get him out.
But, Faisal noted that bowling bouncers is answer to dismissing Smith as short-pitched deliveries are his weakness.
Indeed ☄️Bouncers is @stevesmith49 weakness! https://t.co/oNgWVCZ2ki
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 23, 2020
“Indeed bouncers [are] Steve Smith’s weakness!” Faisal said on Twitter.
Smith will be in action when Australia host India for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and four Tests.
The series will begin on Friday and conclude on January 19.
ALSO CHECK OUT: It’s like he has all the time in the world, Steve Smith in awe of Pakistan batsman dominating world cricket