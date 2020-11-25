I know Steve Smith’s weakness, Pakistan cricketer proudly states

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia star Steve Smith is arguably the best batsman in the world right now, but Balochistan head coach and former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal claims to know his weakness.

Smith, who has one of the most unorthodox batting techniques in the game, has been piling on the runs and many teams have struggled to get him out.

But, Faisal noted that bowling bouncers is answer to dismissing Smith as short-pitched deliveries are his weakness.

“Indeed bouncers [are] Steve Smith’s weakness!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Smith will be in action when Australia host India for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and four Tests.

The series will begin on Friday and conclude on January 19.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6905 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 33869 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1246 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2616 ( 5.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1406 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 301 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 50 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 782 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 195 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 337 ( 0.7 % )

