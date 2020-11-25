Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood sent a classy and heartwarming message to India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj after his father passed away.

Siraj’s father tragically died at the age of 53 following a lung ailment.

However, the 26-year-old opted to stay in Australia with the India team for their upcoming series instead of returning home.

Masood applauded Siraj’s bravery and hopes that he will make his father and family proud, just like how Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah did when his mother passed away during Pakistan’s tour of Australia last year.

Thoughts with him and his family, hoping to see him live his father’s and family’s dream through this tough time just like Naseem Shah last year 🙏🏽 https://t.co/2T1cqqAsza — Shan Masood (@shani_official) November 24, 2020

“Thoughts with him and his family, hoping to see him live his father’s and family’s dream through this tough time just like Naseem Shah last year,” Masood said on Twitter.

India will play three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and four Tests against Australia, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 19.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I know Steve Smith’s weakness, Pakistan cricketer proudly states

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6905 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 33869 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1246 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2616 ( 5.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1406 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 301 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 50 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 782 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 195 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 337 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6905 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 33869 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1246 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2616 ( 5.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1406 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 301 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 50 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 782 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 195 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 337 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...