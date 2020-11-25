Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach and former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal heaped praise on legendary West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards, saying he changed the dynamic of world cricket.

Faisal’s comments came after Richards reflected on the fact that he made his international debut 46 years ago.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

You have changed the dynamics of world cricket in your era and it’s still changing with time following your footsteps @ivivianrichards #CaribbeanKing 👑🏏 https://t.co/TCMJtL5VwB — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 22, 2020

“You have changed the dynamic of world cricket in your era and it’s still changing with time following your footsteps Viv Richards,” Faisal said on Twitter.

