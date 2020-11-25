Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal was gutted after Pakistan batsman Azeem Ghumman was dismissed in the 90s in the same match.

This came after Ghumman featured in Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Northern.

The 29-year-old scored 95 in the first innings, which came off 233 balls and included eight boundaries.

He followed that up with 91 in the second innings, which came off 125 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Despite missing out on his hundred in both innings, Faisal praised Ghumman for his performance with the bat.

“Played Azeem Ghumman, missed the 100 again,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Balochistan’s next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match will be against Sindh on Thursday.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 168 ( 7.49 % ) Central Punjab 462 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 502 ( 22.37 % ) Northern 147 ( 6.55 % ) Sindh 714 ( 31.82 % ) Southern Punjab 251 ( 11.19 % ) Back

