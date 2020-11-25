Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal was gutted after Pakistan batsman Azeem Ghumman was dismissed in the 90s in the same match.
This came after Ghumman featured in Balochistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game against Northern.
The 29-year-old scored 95 in the first innings, which came off 233 balls and included eight boundaries.
He followed that up with 91 in the second innings, which came off 125 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.
Despite missing out on his hundred in both innings, Faisal praised Ghumman for his performance with the bat.
Played 👍🏻 @azeemghumman missed the 💯 again 🙄 https://t.co/6Nxqbaatvp
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 22, 2020
“Played Azeem Ghumman, missed the 100 again,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Balochistan’s next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match will be against Sindh on Thursday.
