Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq believes that spinner Abrar Ahmed has the potential to be a surprise package.

Shafiq’s comments come after Abrar took five wickets in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against South Punjab, which ended as a draw. It should be noted that Shafiq captained Sindh during that match.

This was the 22-year-old’s first game for the Sindh First XI team after dominating for their Second XI side in the Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy.

In five matches, Abrar took an eye-popping 48 wickets at an average of 10.91.

However, even though Shafiq felt that Abrar could have done better with the ball, he was “satisfied” with the way he bowled.

In addition to Abrar, Shafiq also praised 22-year-old pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani.

Dhani also featured in the match against Southern Punjab and claimed four wickets.

Prior to that, he was playing for the Sindh’s Second XI team and picked up 17 wickets in five games at an average of 14.94.

“Both Abrar and Shahnawaz have done well for the 2nd XI. Abrar was supposed to be a surprise package and whilst he could not deliver in the way we expected, the fact is that the pitch was not that [supportive] for his bowling,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am hopeful that the State Bank and UBL pitches will prove to be more helpful for him. As a captain, I am satisfied [with] the way he bowled in his first game.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: It’s like he has all the time in the world, Steve Smith in awe of Pakistan batsman dominating world cricket

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 168 ( 7.49 % ) Central Punjab 462 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 502 ( 22.37 % ) Northern 147 ( 6.55 % ) Sindh 714 ( 31.82 % ) Southern Punjab 251 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 168 ( 7.49 % ) Central Punjab 462 ( 20.59 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 502 ( 22.37 % ) Northern 147 ( 6.55 % ) Sindh 714 ( 31.82 % ) Southern Punjab 251 ( 11.19 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...