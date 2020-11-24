Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has revealed that he received a lot of encouragement from former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan.

Mahmood only represented the Gladiators in one match in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he went wicketless but scored an unbeaten 19.

Despite his limited playing time, the 32-year-old described his experience as “amazing” as “sharing the dressing room with world-class players was something that I really enjoyed”.

“It was an amazing experience to play for Quetta Gladiators in this year’s PSL. Whilst the one game I played against Lahore Qalandars was a little one-sided as we scored just 98/9, the overall experience of sharing the dressing room with world-class players was something that I really enjoyed,” Mahmood told PakPassion.

“I was also given a lot of encouragement by our head coach Moin Khan and by captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the tournament which really helped me find my feet in [the] PSL.”

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.80.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Money comes and goes, but playing for Pakistan is always my priority, all-rounder who loves representing his country says

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 109 ( 8.33 % ) Karachi Kings 407 ( 31.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 375 ( 28.67 % ) Multan Sultans 98 ( 7.49 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 145 ( 11.09 % ) Quetta Gladiators 174 ( 13.3 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 109 ( 8.33 % ) Karachi Kings 407 ( 31.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 375 ( 28.67 % ) Multan Sultans 98 ( 7.49 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 145 ( 11.09 % ) Quetta Gladiators 174 ( 13.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...