Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that he will continue putting his country and international cricket first over domestic T20 tournaments.
This comes after reports emerged that the veteran player had sacrificed approximately Rs 10 million by withdrawing from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he was supposed to represent the Colombo Kings, in favour of being part of Pakistan’s squad for the tour of New Zealand.
It is also understood that during the tour of England earlier this year, Hafeez gave up a Rs 2.5 million contract to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
“Playing for Pakistan has always been my priority and ultimate satisfaction. This is not the first time that I have refused to play in leagues,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“As far as the domestic contract is concerned, I believe that it would have been more beneficial for other local deserving players.”
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
ALSO CHECK OUT: My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than him, Mohammad Hafeez blasts former Pakistan captain