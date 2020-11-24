Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood was disappointed to be overlooked for the tour of New Zealand, but said that it will also motivate him to work harder and keep performing well.

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.80.

Having excelled as of late, the 32-year-old vowed to “make a name for myself for Pakistan in the future”.

“Look one can only worry about things which are in one’s control. From where I stand, all I can do is to continue to work hard and keep on performing well,” he told PakPassion.

“I am convinced that whilst I did not make it to the squad for the tour of New Zealand, I will make a name for myself for Pakistan in the future.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

