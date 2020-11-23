Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has said that South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir was his first role model.

While Mahmood, who many people believe is on the verge of breaking into the Pakistan team, admitted that he took notice of Tahir’s bowling when he was growing up, he has lately become a “great admirer of the bowling of Rashid Khan”.

In fact, the 32-year-old even watches videos of the Afghanistan spinner and learns from it.

“I did not have any role models when I first started playing cricket. At that time, the idea was to just bowl in the way I felt comfortable, but once I grew a little older, I started to take notice of Imran Tahir’s bowling and he was my first role model,” Mahmood told PakPassion.

“In more recent times, I have become a great admirer of the bowling of Rashid Khan and have learnt a lot from watching his videos. During PSL 5, I did get to meet Imran Tahir who was playing for Multan Sultans and picked some valuable tips from him. Of course, Fawad Ahmed who was my teammate in Quetta Gladiators was a great help and someone who I learnt a lot from.

“At the NCA, I have also worked with the legendary Mushtaq Ahmed and his guidance has been extremely valuable for me. I am also very good friends with Shadab Khan and always compare notes with him as I do admire his bowling as well.”

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.28.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He was average at best, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan player who was a terrible fielder

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...