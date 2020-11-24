Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said it is up to the selectors to decide when he will return to the national team.

Shafiq’s comments come after he was dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and responded by scoring a century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Captaining Sindh in their match against Southern Punjab, which ended as a draw, Shafiq struck a superb 141 that came off 241 balls and included 18 boundaries.

Shafiq admitted that his century gave him “immense confidence” and added that he will now try to maintain his form to stay on the national selectors’ radar.

“I wasn’t able to convert my innings into big scores and I think it was the biggest pressure on me,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“This inning gave me immense confidence and I am looking forward to continuing with it. Selection is not in my hands, whenever [the] selectors think they need me, I will be back. Meanwhile, I will try my best to give 100 percent in domestic cricket.”

Overall, Shafiq is the fifth-highest run-scorer in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 333 runs in four matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 55.50.

