Bad company ruined his career, Akhtar on young Pakistan prodigy

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar admitted that bad company ruined left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s career.

Amir was banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world. Then-captain Salman Butt and pace bowler Mohammad Asif were also indicted and given bans.

While Amir has since returned and gone on to represent Pakistan again, many people feel he is not nearly as deadly as he used to be before he was banned.

“Similarly Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir was also cautioned before the tour of England but he was taken away by bad company,” Akhtar said during the Anti Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

It should be noted that Amir was dropped for the tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

