Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said there are plans to have the national team play a series against Afghanistan in the next 12 months.
Wasim confirmed that talks between the PCB and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will start soon in order to finalise a schedule.
However, should Pakistan not be able to host Afghanistan in 2021, Wasim said the series may be held in 2022 instead.
“It’s a great development that the Prime Minister has passed the invitation to Afghanistan. We will soon initiate talks with their cricket board and look to finalize the home series in the next 12 months or so,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
“It is important to lift and develop Afghanistan for South Asia’s cricket as they are now the fifth Test-playing nation in the region.”
