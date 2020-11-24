Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said there are plans to have the national team play a series against Afghanistan in the next 12 months.

Wasim confirmed that talks between the PCB and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will start soon in order to finalise a schedule.

However, should Pakistan not be able to host Afghanistan in 2021, Wasim said the series may be held in 2022 instead.

“It’s a great development that the Prime Minister has passed the invitation to Afghanistan. We will soon initiate talks with their cricket board and look to finalize the home series in the next 12 months or so,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“It is important to lift and develop Afghanistan for South Asia’s cricket as they are now the fifth Test-playing nation in the region.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I was told you can’t bowl 100 mph without using drugs, frighteningly quick Pakistan bowler says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6844 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 33288 ( 70.64 % ) Steve Smith 1227 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2587 ( 5.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1394 ( 2.96 % ) Rashid Khan 298 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 49 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 775 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 189 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 136 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 334 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6844 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 33288 ( 70.64 % ) Steve Smith 1227 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2587 ( 5.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1394 ( 2.96 % ) Rashid Khan 298 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 49 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 775 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 189 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 136 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 334 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...