Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has confirmed that he plans to work on his batting with legendary cricketer Mohammad Yousuf.

Shafiq’s comments come after he was dropped for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

The 34-year-old said he contacted Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), during the recent National T20 Cup.

“I spoke to him (Yousuf) during the National T20 Cup and he himself suggested that I should visit him. I have talked to him and as soon he gets a suitable time, I will start working with him,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

In the latest round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Shafiq put on a show as he scored a sensational 141 for Sindh in their match against Southern Punjab, which ended as a draw.

Shafiq, who captained Sindh in the match, struck 18 boundaries during his knock, which came off 241 balls.

The veteran batsman is now the fifth-highest run-scorer in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 333 runs in four matches, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 55.50.

