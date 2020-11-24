Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Imran Butt has said that captain Babar Azam’s batting and consistency is a thing of beauty.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“Like everyone else, I’m also a huge fan of Babar Azam’s batting, his consistency,” Imran told Geo Super.

Having been picked for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, Imran is looking forward to learning a lot from Azam.

“I’m looking forward to observe Babar’s batting technique closely and discuss with him what is it that he does differently than other players,” the 24-year-old said.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

