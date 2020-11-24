Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he was told he couldn’t bowl at 100 mph without using drugs.

However, Akhtar made it clear that he never used drugs in his career and was able to break the record for the fastest ball ever bowled, which he still holds to this day.

Akhtar’s quickest delivery was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“When I started playing cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve good speeds of 100 mph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” he said during the Anti Narcotics Forces’ (ANF) annual drug burning ceremony as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 45-year-old represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6083 ( 18.11 % ) Waqar Younis 857 ( 2.55 % ) Javed Miandad 2241 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 8599 ( 25.6 % ) Imran Khan 7425 ( 22.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1016 ( 3.03 % ) Younis Khan 1447 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2226 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 2831 ( 8.43 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 269 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 592 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6083 ( 18.11 % ) Waqar Younis 857 ( 2.55 % ) Javed Miandad 2241 ( 6.67 % ) Shahid Afridi 8599 ( 25.6 % ) Imran Khan 7425 ( 22.11 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1016 ( 3.03 % ) Younis Khan 1447 ( 4.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2226 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 2831 ( 8.43 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 269 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 592 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...