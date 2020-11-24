Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood has said that he can’t explain why he isn’t in the national team.

Mahmood was overlooked for the tour of New Zealand despite being one of the top domestic wicket-takers this season.

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

The 32-year-old is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.80.

“Since my First-class debut in 2009, I have played for Hyderabad, Peshawar, State Bank of Pakistan and Southern Punjab,” he told PakPassion. “Whilst I played good cricket in the intervening years, it was only from 2018 onwards that I really made a mark at the highest level in domestic cricket.

“I raised the level of my performances from that period and I suppose became more experienced and gained maturity as well. Why I have not been able to find a place in the national side is something I cannot explain, but for me the only way forward is to continue performing like I have been in recent times.”

Mahmood also feels he can have a long and fruitful international career as he pointed out that many spinners “can play on until they are 40 or so”.

“As far as my age is concerned, I feel that as a spinner you only mature when you get to 30,” he said. “From what we have seen, spinners can play on until they are 40 or so. We have examples of Saeed Ajmal and Muttiah Muralitharan who continued playing well past 30, and so I am also looking to stay in cricket for as long as I can.”

