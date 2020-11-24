Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood said that he has always believed in hard work.

The 32-year-old attributed this belief to his outstanding performances in the ongoing Pakistan domestic season.

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.80.

“As my records show, I have always done well in T20 games. But this season my team Southern Punjab reached the final also, and the matches were televised which highlighted my performances and gave the impression that I had an extraordinary season. I have always believed in hard work and that is what I will keep on doing in the future too,” he told PakPassion.

