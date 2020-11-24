Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Zahid Mahmood admitted that Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal are the toughest players to bowl to.

Explaining why, Mahmood said that both veteran players are “tough competitors” and have a very aggressive approach.

“I have bowled to a lot of top-class batsmen during my first-class career and haven’t found too many who I had any problems to bowl against,” he told PakPassion.

“The only two players who stand out in my head as tough competitors are Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal due to the aggressive nature of their stroke-play.”

Mahmood has been in outstanding form in the Pakistan domestic season as in the recent National T20 Cup, the 32-year-old took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.80.

