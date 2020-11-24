Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Imran Butt has revealed that captain Babar Azam was his batch mate in Under-15 cricket.

Imran added that he is so proud of how far Azam has come and how well he has been doing as of late.

Azam made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“Babar was my batch mate in U-15s, seeing him represent Pakistan at the highest level and achieving so much for the country makes me very proud,” Imran told Geo Super.

Both Imran and Azam are part of Pakistan’s squad for the tour of New Zealand, where Azam is expected to lead by example as captain and the team’s star batsman.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6844 ( 14.53 % ) Babar Azam 33285 ( 70.64 % ) Steve Smith 1227 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2586 ( 5.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1394 ( 2.96 % ) Rashid Khan 298 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 49 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 775 ( 1.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 189 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 136 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 334 ( 0.71 % ) Back

