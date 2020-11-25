Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that he needs to work on becoming a finisher as it will make him even more of a threat as a batsman.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

While he has been scoring runs consistently, the 26-year-old conceded that finishing matches is extremely important.

“I agree that when a player is set, he should finish the match,” Azam told Cricket Pakistan. “I wasn’t able to finish the match against Zimbabwe despite scoring hundred and I think we lost that match because of me.

“But I’m trying to improve this part of my batting, which was also evident in PSL, and hopefully in the future I won’t repeat the same mistake.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bad company ruined his career, Shoaib Akhtar on young Pakistan prodigy

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6905 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 33869 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1246 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2616 ( 5.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1406 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 301 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 50 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 782 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 195 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 337 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6905 ( 14.43 % ) Babar Azam 33869 ( 70.79 % ) Steve Smith 1246 ( 2.6 % ) Ben Stokes 2616 ( 5.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1406 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 301 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 50 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 782 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 195 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 337 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...