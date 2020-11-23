Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour of New Zealand as he is suffering from a fever and won’t recover in time.

Zaman was subsequently withdrawn from the Pakistan squad due to the health risk his fever poses to the rest of the players.

Once he was diagnosed with a fever, Zaman was isolated from the rest of the team at the hotel they were staying at in Lahore.

“Fakhar’s Covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever,” Pakistan Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem was quoted as saying in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

