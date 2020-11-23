Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said captain Babar Azam’s work ethic is absolutely outstanding.
Hafeez added that he expects Azam to shine now that he leads Pakistan in all three formats and is confident that he will lead by example.
In addition to this, the 40-year-old said when Azam gains more experience as captain, it will improve his decision making skills and enable him to earn more respect from a lot of players.
“Babar Azam’s work ethic [is] really strong so I don’t think the burden of captaincy will affect his batting,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I also think that a top performer leading the side helps the team as the captain’s own place in the side is secured. It will also help Babar in decision making and earning the respect of other players.”
