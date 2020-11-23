Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said captain Babar Azam’s work ethic is absolutely outstanding.

Hafeez added that he expects Azam to shine now that he leads Pakistan in all three formats and is confident that he will lead by example.

In addition to this, the 40-year-old said when Azam gains more experience as captain, it will improve his decision making skills and enable him to earn more respect from a lot of players.

“Babar Azam’s work ethic [is] really strong so I don’t think the burden of captaincy will affect his batting,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I also think that a top performer leading the side helps the team as the captain’s own place in the side is secured. It will also help Babar in decision making and earning the respect of other players.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: My 12-year-old son has better game awareness than him, Mohammad Hafeez blasts former Pakistan captain

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6662 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32248 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 1204 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2537 ( 5.55 % ) Kane Williamson 1359 ( 2.97 % ) Rashid Khan 291 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 753 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 187 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 134 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 324 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...