Pakistan leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood revealed that his older brother gave up playing cricket so that he could.

Mahmood noted that his brother had to stop pursuing a career in cricket due to financial pressure.

But, the 32-year-old said his brother constantly supported him, which enabled him to become a professional cricketer.

That being said, Mahmood pointed out that he has been giving time to his education as well as he has a bachelor’s degree.

“I was born in Dadu in the interior of Sindh, which isn’t a city well-known for any cricketing heroes or greats, so my interest in the game was purely down to the influence of my elder brother who had played district level cricket,” Mahmood told PakPassion.

“It was by watching him play that I decided to take up cricket. Unfortunately, due to financial pressures, my brother gave up cricket, but he made sure by giving me support and given my talent and passion, I would continue to play the game.

“Once I found my feet in hard-ball cricket, I played at district Level, then made my first-class debut in 2009 for Hyderabad, and was playing for State Bank of Pakistan until departmental cricket came to an end last season. I am also proud to say that I didn’t really give up my education and have completed a BA degree as well.”

In the recent National T20 Cup, Mahmood took 12 wickets in nine matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 24.83 and an economy rate of 8.51.

He is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has claimed 25 wickets in four games for Southern Punjab at an average of 20.28.

