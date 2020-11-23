Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said his 12-year-old son has better game awareness than former captain Ramiz Raja.

Hafeez’s shot at Ramiz comes after the renowned commentator told him to retire from international cricket.

However, the 40-year-old made it clear that he has no intention of retiring right now and is eager to represent Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

But, he insisted that he will only do this if he is “adding value to the side”.

“I acknowledge Ramiz [Raja] bhai’s services for Pakistan cricket as a player. Although, I respect Ramiz bhai’s opinion, I have reservations over his cricketing sense and game awareness,” Hafeez told Cricket Pakistan. “If you talk to my 12-year-old son, even his game awareness is better than Ramiz bhai’s.

“If Ramiz bhai wants to continue saying such things for promoting his YouTube channel, then I can’t stop [it], but I will continue playing for Pakistan as long as I’m fit and performing.

“I want to play the next T20 World Cup as well but only if I’m adding value to the side.”

