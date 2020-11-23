Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez revealed that he implemented a number of changes over the last two or three years, which is how he has been so dominant and kept hold of his place in the national team.
Hafeez said his mindset and work ethic are two of the biggest things he has changed.
Furthermore, the 40-year-old has focused more on power-hitting, game plans and “maintaining my fitness”.
“My performance in the past two or three years has been because of the change in my mindset and work ethic,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t worry too much about my technique as it can’t be changed at this point of my career.
“Also, I have shifted my focus towards power-hitting and game plans along with maintaining my fitness.”
Hafeez’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, where they will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.
