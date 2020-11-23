Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has opened up on the mental stress of life in a bio-secure bubble, saying he can’t give adequate time to his family.
Pakistan will undergo a 14-day quarantine period in New Zealand prior to their series against the Black Caps.
While Hafeez isn’t enjoying being in the bio-secure bubble, he admitted that he is excited about the series against New Zealand and is eager to do well.
“Playing cricket again is a good thing but the mental stress of a bio-secure bubble is extremely high because I have not been able to give adequate time to my family,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “The same goes with [the] New Zealand tour but I think we can get back to normal life after spending [the] 14-day quarantine period which will help the team.
“I have always enjoyed touring New Zealand because of my performance and hopefully it will be the same this time as well.”
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
