Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called England pace bowler Chris Jordan a “legend” as he is on the verge of accomplishing an incredible feat.
Faisal’s comments come as Jordan is just three wickets away from overtaking fellow seamer Stuart Broad as England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.
Your a legend CJ @CJordan https://t.co/vCrSEakj5f
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 20, 2020
“You’re a legend Chris Jordan,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Jordan will be hoping to surpass Broad during the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on November 27 in Cape Town.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the batting king, Rashid Latif crowns Pakistan player the best T20 batsman
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?