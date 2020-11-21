Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called England pace bowler Chris Jordan a “legend” as he is on the verge of accomplishing an incredible feat.

Faisal’s comments come as Jordan is just three wickets away from overtaking fellow seamer Stuart Broad as England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

“You’re a legend Chris Jordan,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Jordan will be hoping to surpass Broad during the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on November 27 in Cape Town.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6626 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32057 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1197 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 751 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % )

