You are a legend, Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal tells England player on verge of incredible record

Faisal Iqbal has called England fast bowler Chris Jordan a legend

Faisal Iqbal: “You’re a legend Chris Jordan”

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called England pace bowler Chris Jordan a “legend” as he is on the verge of accomplishing an incredible feat.

Faisal’s comments come as Jordan is just three wickets away from overtaking fellow seamer Stuart Broad as England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

“You’re a legend Chris Jordan,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Jordan will be hoping to surpass Broad during the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on November 27 in Cape Town.

