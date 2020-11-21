Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has said the national team should tour Pakistan in 2022.

Lehmann noted that Pakistan “is a beautiful place to go” and has proven that the security measures in place are more than adequate.

International cricket has been returning to Pakistan, with Zimbabwe recently having toured and South Africa expected to visit in January 2021.

Furthermore, England have confirmed they will play two T20 Internationals in Karachi in October 2021.

Australia have not played cricket in Pakistan since 1998, but Lehmann hopes that when 2022 comes around, the national team will tour the country for the first time in 24 years.

Darren Lehmann "Pakistan is a beautiful place to go. I really enjoyed my tour there. Their passion for the game is second to none. I can’t see why we wouldn’t go back if everything is safe, for the good of the game in their country" #Cricket #PAKvAUS — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 20, 2020

“Pakistan is a beautiful place to go. I really enjoyed my tour there. Their passion for the game is second to none. I can’t see why we wouldn’t go back if everything is safe, for the good of the game in their country,” Lehmann was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the batting king, Rashid Latif crowns Pakistan player the best T20 batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6612 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32005 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1195 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 750 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6612 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32005 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1195 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 750 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...