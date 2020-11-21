Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said captain Babar Azam is the “boss” of the Pakistan team.

Latif made the comments on Twitter when Azam was speaking to the press prior to the national team’s tour of New Zealand.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6626 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32057 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1197 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 751 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % )

