Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has said captain Babar Azam is the “boss” of the Pakistan team.
Latif made the comments on Twitter when Azam was speaking to the press prior to the national team’s tour of New Zealand.
BOSS 👑 https://t.co/bEy41aRV43
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) November 20, 2020
Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.
He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Imagine what he will do at the peak of his career, Inzamam-ul-Haq backs Pakistan player to achieve great things