Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has asked why spinners Khasif Bhatti and Nauman Ali, and pace bowlers Tabish Khan and Ehsan Adil have been ignored for the tour of New Zealand.

Nauman is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season with 28 wickets in four matches for Northern at an average of 17.42.

Bhatti, who is playing for Balochistan, has claimed seven wickets in four games at an average of 31.85.

In the four matches he has played for Sindh, Tabish has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 22.20, while Ehsan has snapped up four wickets in two games for Central Punjab.

Good to see the 35 member squad with young guns,and most important the fast bowling department will be spearhead by Shaheen Shah Afridi and company,But my question remains,Why khasif bhatti ,Nauman Ali,Tabish Khan and Ehsan Adil Ignored?Click the link https://t.co/DHwpn40QUZ — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 11, 2020

“Good to see the 35 member squad with young guns, and most important the fast bowling department will be spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi and company. But my question remains, why [were] Khasif Bhatti, Nauman Ali, Tabish Khan and Ehsan Adil ignored?” Kaneria said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

