Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has said that it was unwise to bowl to him on the pads as it was easy pickings.
Nazir was an excellent opening batsman back in the day and had superb power-hitting abilities too.
He admitted that he loved it when bowlers bowled to him on the leg side as it was almost guaranteed that he would score runs.
Easy pickings https://t.co/u028UKYXYm
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) November 19, 2020
“Easy pickings,” the 38-year-old said on Twitter.
Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Tests and scored 427 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.84.
He also featured in 79 ODI and accumulated 1,895 runs, which included two hundreds and nine half-centuries, at an average of 24.61.
In regards to his T20 International career, he made 500 runs in 25 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 21.73.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the batting king, Rashid Latif crowns Pakistan player the best T20 batsman