Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has said that it was unwise to bowl to him on the pads as it was easy pickings.

Nazir was an excellent opening batsman back in the day and had superb power-hitting abilities too.

He admitted that he loved it when bowlers bowled to him on the leg side as it was almost guaranteed that he would score runs.

“Easy pickings,” the 38-year-old said on Twitter.

Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Tests and scored 427 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 32.84.

He also featured in 79 ODI and accumulated 1,895 runs, which included two hundreds and nine half-centuries, at an average of 24.61.

In regards to his T20 International career, he made 500 runs in 25 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 21.73.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 5557 ( 17.7 % ) Waqar Younis 813 ( 2.59 % ) Javed Miandad 2116 ( 6.74 % ) Shahid Afridi 8048 ( 25.64 % ) Imran Khan 7074 ( 22.53 % ) Zaheer Abbas 862 ( 2.75 % ) Younis Khan 1369 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2063 ( 6.57 % ) Saeed Anwar 2687 ( 8.56 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 255 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 548 ( 1.75 % ) Back

