Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam “looks like a million dollar player”.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

The 26-year-old continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“Babar Azam looks like a million dollar player. He has scored a hundred in Australia. It is so good to see him bat so well. He is a treat for the eyes,” Ashwin said when appearing on former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6612 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32005 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1195 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 750 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % )

