Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were Pakistan’s “lethal bowling weapons”.

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Our lethal bowling weapons Wasim Akram bhai and Waqar Younis bhai! 2 Ws,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 5672 ( 17.75 % ) Waqar Younis 824 ( 2.58 % ) Javed Miandad 2158 ( 6.75 % ) Shahid Afridi 8229 ( 25.76 % ) Imran Khan 7170 ( 22.44 % ) Zaheer Abbas 869 ( 2.72 % ) Younis Khan 1386 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2094 ( 6.55 % ) Saeed Anwar 2732 ( 8.55 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 258 ( 0.81 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 558 ( 1.75 % ) Back

