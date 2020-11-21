Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were Pakistan’s “lethal bowling weapons”.
Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Our lethal bowling weapons 🇵🇰 @wasimakramlive bhai & @waqyounis99 bhai! 2Ws #Respect https://t.co/9Ujw8q0bbC
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 20, 2020
“Our lethal bowling weapons Wasim Akram bhai and Waqar Younis bhai! 2 Ws,” Faisal said on Twitter.
