He is the man in charge, Faisal Iqbal on Pakistan player who keeps leading by example

Faisal Iqbal said Babar Azam is the man in charge

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has said captain Babar Azam is the man in charge in the Pakistan team as he keeps leading by example.

Faisal made the comments on Twitter when Azam was speaking to the press prior to the national team’s tour of New Zealand.

“The man in charge, wish you all the best Babar Azam,” Faisal said.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

