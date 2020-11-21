He is a wizard with the ball, Faisal Iqbal on magical Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed was a wizard with the ball.
Mushtaq represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and took 185 wickets at an average of 32.97.
He also featured in 144 ODIs and claimed 161 wickets at an average of 33.29.
spinning wizard 🧙♂️ the great @Mushy_online bhai 👍🏻🇵🇰 https://t.co/XHZXhqIFCT
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 20, 2020
“Spinning wizard, the great Mushtaq Ahmed bhai,” Faisal said on Twitter.
