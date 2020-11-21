He is a wizard with the ball, Faisal Iqbal on magical Pakistan bowler

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal said Mushtaq Ahmed was a wizard with the ball

Faisal Iqbal: “Spinning wizard, the great Mushtaq Ahmed bhai”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal admitted that legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed was a wizard with the ball.

Mushtaq represented Pakistan in 52 Tests and took 185 wickets at an average of 32.97.

He also featured in 144 ODIs and claimed 161 wickets at an average of 33.29.

“Spinning wizard, the great Mushtaq Ahmed bhai,” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are lethal bowling weapons, Faisal Iqbal on terrifying Pakistan pace duo

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply