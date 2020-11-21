Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he is aiming to score a century during the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

The 26-year-old continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Given how well he is playing, Azam wants to keep the momentum going by posting a triple-figure score against the Black Caps.

“My aim has always been the same, [which] is to score big when going on tours like Australia, England and New Zealand. I am prepared for it too and will try to post a century there,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He looks like a million dollar player, Ravichandran Ashwin admits he enjoys watching a 26-year-old Pakistan batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6612 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32005 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1195 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 750 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 6612 ( 14.56 % ) Babar Azam 32005 ( 70.46 % ) Steve Smith 1195 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2532 ( 5.57 % ) Kane Williamson 1354 ( 2.98 % ) Rashid Khan 289 ( 0.64 % ) Pat Cummins 47 ( 0.1 % ) Rohit Sharma 750 ( 1.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 186 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 133 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 323 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...