Legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed captain Babar Azam to achieve great things.

Inzamam feels that Azam hasn’t reached the peak of his career yet and asked what the 26-year-old will do and accomplish at that point.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

“He is simply a great player. The kind of talent he has, he needs to perform even better. He has only played international cricket for five years,” Inzamam, a former Pakistan captain and chief selector, said on his YouTube channel while talking to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“A batsman reaches his peak after playing international cricket for seven or eight years, so Babar is yet to reach his peak and he will do even better in coming years.”

